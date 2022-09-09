Iraq calls for integration programs for the victims of terrorism

Shafaq News / The National Security Adviser, Qasim al-Araji, called on the International community to provide integration programs for the victims of terrorism in Iraq.

Al-Araji represented Iraq, on Friday, in the first edition of the international conference for the victims of terrorism.

He said that all the communities in Iraq bravely fought the terrorist organization that forced more than 1,400,000 citizens to leave the country.

"The Iraqi government has launched a special medical, psychological program for the communities that suffered from the control of ISIS terrorist organization", he said, adding that the mental health cell at the National Security advisory is working with the support of the Iraqi government, the civil society organizations, and the United Nations, to provide professional counseling and support for the victims of terrorism.

He added that clinics have been opened to help those who came from al-Hol and other refugee camps to overcome their traumas.

The Iraqi government has enacted a law on the rights of victims of terrorism, as well as the Yazidi Survivors Law, in order to enforce the law and hold the perpetrators accountable, according to the National Security Adviser.

Al-Araji called on the International community to step in to help bring justice to the victims and integrate them into society, stressing the importance of adopting a program that covers their needs.