ISIS terrorist apprehended in Baghdad and six villages cleared in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The Military Intelligence Directorate announced on Monday arresting an ISIS terrorist trying to enter the capital, Baghdad, and the security forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) cleared six villages in Nineveh Governorate.

The Military Intelligence service said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "The detachments of the Intelligence in the 11th Division, the Intelligence of the Third Infantry Brigade 44, and a joint force, in coordination with the Intelligence Department of Baghdad Operations Command, arrested a terrorist in al-Shaab checkpoint, Baghdad, trying to enter the capital from Al-Miqdadiya, Diyala Governorate."

According to the statement, the arrestee is wanted by the Judiciary in accordance with the provisions of Article 4/Terrorism.

For its part, the PMF Media office announced in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that a joint force from the 33rd Brigade, the Nineveh Operations Command, and the Iraqi army units, launched this morning an operation to clear the villages of the southwest of Mosul.

"The operations were launched from nine axes, three by the 33rd Brigade PMF and six by the army," the statement said.

The statement revealed that the operation ended with clearing the villages of Al-Lazaa, Al-Husayniyyah, Al-Dabaga, Al-Salam, Jabal Nuwaitit, and Sheikh Yunus, indicating that the forces found explosive devices that were safely disposed of by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal squad of the brigade.