Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS terrorist apprehended in Baghdad and six villages cleared in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-26T13:36:55+0000
ISIS terrorist apprehended in Baghdad and six villages cleared in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The Military Intelligence Directorate announced on Monday arresting an ISIS terrorist trying to enter the capital, Baghdad, and the security forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) cleared six villages in Nineveh Governorate.

The Military Intelligence service said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "The detachments of the Intelligence in the 11th Division, the Intelligence of the Third Infantry Brigade 44, and a joint force, in coordination with the Intelligence Department of Baghdad Operations Command, arrested a terrorist in al-Shaab checkpoint, Baghdad, trying to enter the capital from Al-Miqdadiya, Diyala Governorate."

According to the statement, the arrestee is wanted by the Judiciary in accordance with the provisions of Article 4/Terrorism.

For its part, the PMF Media office announced in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that a joint force from the 33rd Brigade, the Nineveh Operations Command, and the Iraqi army units, launched this morning an operation to clear the villages of the southwest of Mosul.

"The operations were launched from nine axes, three by the 33rd Brigade PMF and six by the army," the statement said.

The statement revealed that the operation ended with clearing the villages of Al-Lazaa, Al-Husayniyyah, Al-Dabaga, Al-Salam, Jabal Nuwaitit, and Sheikh Yunus, indicating that the forces found explosive devices that were safely disposed of by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal squad of the brigade.

related

Counter-Terrorism Service arrests four ISIS members

Date: 2021-02-04 20:55:02
Counter-Terrorism Service arrests four ISIS members

Iraqi security forces arrest an ISIS leader and three of his assistants in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-22 13:59:25
Iraqi security forces arrest an ISIS leader and three of his assistants in Diyala

New ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-11-13 20:50:30
New ISIS attack in Kirkuk

ISIS terrorist arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-01 09:31:32
ISIS terrorist arrested in Kirkuk

Iraqi Forces seize ISIS weapons and equipment in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-03-13 12:42:56
Iraqi Forces seize ISIS weapons and equipment in Al-Anbar

An ISIS group attacks a convoy of the Iraqi Army

Date: 2021-01-25 20:19:40
An ISIS group attacks a convoy of the Iraqi Army

Two killed and three injured in clashes between ISIS and Security forces

Date: 2020-12-29 20:36:55
Two killed and three injured in clashes between ISIS and Security forces

ISIS executes an UNDP engineer in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-05 09:00:07
ISIS executes an UNDP engineer in Iraq