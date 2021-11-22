Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Explosion rocks Mosul's left side

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-22T17:06:39+0000
Explosion rocks Mosul's left side

Shafaq News/ A blast from a car bomb reportedly rattled the left side of Mosul, Nineveh's capital city, earlier today, Monday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion took place at al-Zohour (Blossoms) Street near Sayidati al-Jamila (My Beautiful Lady) roundabout on the left side of the city.

"Security authorities believe the explosion is intentional," the source said, "the forensic team has started digging in the site to reveal the circumstances of the incident."

"At this moment, there is no information about the casualties," the source said.

related

An Air-supported military operation against ISIS in Mosul

Date: 2020-12-22 06:45:25
An Air-supported military operation against ISIS in Mosul

One PMF member and a policeman killed in an armed attack in Mosul

Date: 2020-09-06 14:55:54
One PMF member and a policeman killed in an armed attack in Mosul

A Joint operation strikes ISIS targets west of Mosul

Date: 2021-09-02 08:45:34
A Joint operation strikes ISIS targets west of Mosul

Al-Maliki sets conditions for the early election success

Date: 2020-08-01 16:10:21
Al-Maliki sets conditions for the early election success

Iraqi MoH warns of a health disaster in the country 

Date: 2021-07-21 18:34:46
Iraqi MoH warns of a health disaster in the country 

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia arrived in Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-21 19:04:51
Deputy Prime Minister of Russia arrived in Baghdad

Two attacks on the Iraqi soldiers in Mosul

Date: 2020-08-17 07:17:34
Two attacks on the Iraqi soldiers in Mosul

A mortar shell lands on a train while passing in the city of Mosul, source says

Date: 2021-05-18 14:45:47
A mortar shell lands on a train while passing in the city of Mosul, source says