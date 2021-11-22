Explosion rocks Mosul's left side

Shafaq News/ A blast from a car bomb reportedly rattled the left side of Mosul, Nineveh's capital city, earlier today, Monday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion took place at al-Zohour (Blossoms) Street near Sayidati al-Jamila (My Beautiful Lady) roundabout on the left side of the city.

"Security authorities believe the explosion is intentional," the source said, "the forensic team has started digging in the site to reveal the circumstances of the incident."

"At this moment, there is no information about the casualties," the source said.