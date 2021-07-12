Dhi Qar Governor announces thwarting an attack to "Burn down" Nasiriyah city

Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar Governor, Ahmed Ghani Al-Khafaji, revealed that a plan to "burn down" the Nasiriyah city had been foiled, by exploiting the protesting graduates' issue.

Al-Khafaji told Shafaq News Agency, "The security forces managed to thwart a plan to burn Nasiriyah down by exploiting the graduates' issue", noting, "a director previously dismissed from his position, and another heading an oil company in Dhi Qar, stand behind the thwarted attack."

"The file will be submitted to the Prime Minister to review it and issue instructions regarding it," stressing that a copy of the file will be submitted to the judiciary.

Dozens of university graduates demonstrated in front of the governorate building demanding

appointment.