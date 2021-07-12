Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dhi Qar Governor announces thwarting an attack to "Burn down" Nasiriyah city

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-12T13:01:47+0000
Dhi Qar Governor announces thwarting an attack to "Burn down" Nasiriyah city

Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar Governor, Ahmed Ghani Al-Khafaji, revealed that a plan to "burn down" the Nasiriyah city had been foiled, by exploiting the protesting graduates' issue.

Al-Khafaji told Shafaq News Agency, "The security forces managed to thwart a plan to burn Nasiriyah down by exploiting the graduates' issue", noting, "a director previously dismissed from his position, and another heading an oil company in Dhi Qar, stand behind the thwarted attack."

"The file will be submitted to the Prime Minister to review it and issue instructions regarding it," stressing that a copy of the file will be submitted to the judiciary.

Dozens of university graduates demonstrated in front of the governorate building demanding

appointment.

related

Al-Asadi dismisses the deputy commissioner of Al-Chibayish district

Date: 2021-04-06 11:04:18
Al-Asadi dismisses the deputy commissioner of Al-Chibayish district

Violent skirmishes erupt between clan members north of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-06-06 20:55:09
Violent skirmishes erupt between clan members north of Dhi Qar

Protestors picket the headquarters of Dhi Qar's local government

Date: 2021-07-11 07:10:21
Protestors picket the headquarters of Dhi Qar's local government

Dhi Qar Police Chief resigns, Source

Date: 2021-03-13 19:20:50
Dhi Qar Police Chief resigns, Source

Level "C" security alert near the Appeal court

Date: 2021-02-07 09:27:58
Level "C" security alert near the Appeal court

Unknown persons set fire to the protestors' tents in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-05-24 19:13:02
Unknown persons set fire to the protestors' tents in Dhi Qar

Demonstrators in Dhi Qar’s Al-Rifai district demand the Kaimakam dismissal

Date: 2021-02-27 20:37:55
Demonstrators in Dhi Qar’s Al-Rifai district demand the Kaimakam dismissal

The Directorate of Environment resorts to law to stop an environmental crime

Date: 2021-05-06 12:34:07
The Directorate of Environment resorts to law to stop an environmental crime