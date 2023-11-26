Death of PMF fighter due to injuries sustained in US airstrike

Shafaq News / Al-Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) announced on Sunday the death of a fighter due to injuries sustained from the American airstrike on Jurf al-Nasr - formerly known as Jurf al-Sakhar - in the north of Babil governorate.

The statement released by the PMF mentioned that the fighter, Majid Abdullah Kadhim al-Shibawi, passed away this Sunday morning due to severe injuries sustained from the US airstrike on Jurf al-Nasr last week.

With this, the casualty toll among the PMF has risen to nine, while three injured individuals are still receiving treatment.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, the US military airstrikes targeted positions of Hezbollah Brigades in Jurf al-Sakhar area, resulting in the death of eight individuals. This action was in response to attacks on US bases in the region, according to Washington.

On the other hand, in a statement, the Iraqi government condemned the US strikes, considering them a "clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty."