Clashes erupt between Iraqi army and ISIS remnants in the Makhmur district

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, clashes erupted between the Iraqi army and members of ISIS in the Makhmur district.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that under the supervision of Maj. Gen. Abdullah Ramadan, the Commander of Nineveh Operations, Iraqi forces surrounded a house in an abandoned village in the Qaraj district within Makhmour, southeast of Mosul.

Another source said the attack killed four ISIS members and injured four Iraqi army members.

In the same context, the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced the successful operation to neutralize five ISIS remnants in Al-Anbar and Nineveh governorates. The operation resulted in the arrest of the remaining terrorists.

According to a statement by the directorate, the arrested individuals played a role in engaging security forces and have been handed over to competent authorities under legal procedures.