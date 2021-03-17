British fighter jets flew over Israel to strike ISIS sites in Erbil

Shafaq News/ British jet fighters of the Royal Air Force (RAF) have flown over Israel on their way to strike caves used by the Islamic State in Iraq, the Israeli Channel 12 news reports.

The strike occurred sometime during the March 10-12 period. The RAF says in a statement today that Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets used Storm Shadow missiles against IS targets south-west of Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region.

Channel 12 reports that the jets took off from Cyprus, and says the fighters could be observed flying over Israel on several recent occasions on flight-tracking sites.