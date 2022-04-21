Report

Army deploys a brigade in Dhi Qar following a tribal conflict

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-21T10:26:59+0000
Shafaq News/ A large military force has been deployed in the district of al-Shatra, northern Dhi Qar, a local officer revealed on Thursday.

The Commissioner of al-Shatra, Haidar Ghaleb, told Shafaq News Agency that a brigade of the Iraqi army was deployed in the city in the aftermath of the recent security turbulence.

"The army forces are heavily deployed at the entrances of the city," he added.

"The curfew is still in force," Ghaleb said, "a tight security plan has been devised to bring those who incited the conflict to justice."

