Al-Nujaba says five fighters killed in a US airstrike

Shafaq News/ At least five persons have been killed in a US airstrike inside the Iraqi territory, the group led by Ayman al-Kaabi said in a brief press release on Sunday.

A source, who spoke to the Shafaq News Agency under the condition of anonymity earlier today, confirmed the incident but said it was unclear whether the strike was carried out by a drone or a fighter jet.

The source said that the location of the strike is yet to be disclosed.

Earlier on Sunday, another security source told Shafaq News Agency that about six rockets were launched from the outskirts of the town of Rabi'ah toward Syrian territory. The source said that the rockets, which were launched from a water tanker, were likely targeting US military bases in Syria.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella of a Shiite paramilitary groups, claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on a US base in Kharabat al-Jir in northeast Syria. A statement from the group said that the attack was in response to "the crimes committed by the [Israeli] enemy against our people in Gaza."