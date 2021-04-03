Al-Kadhimi and co are establishing a deep state in Iraq, Iran-loyal faction says

Shafaq News/ A leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq pilloried the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and his advisors, accusing him of establishing "Deep State" status in Iraq.

The leader in the movement, Hasan al-Saadi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "al-Kadhimi's government is trying to establish a deep state inside the Iraqi state in preparation for the upcoming legislative elections," hinting at cooperation between al-Kadhimi's team of advisors and some political parties.

"They are attempting to plunder the special grades. This plunged Iraq into many security, political, and economic crises."

Al-Saadi called for "obliging al-Kadhimi's government to dissolve and cancel the special grades and continue his duties as an acting PM in June to curb the deep state al-Kadhimi and his government establishing."