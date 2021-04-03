Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi and co are establishing a deep state in Iraq, Iran-loyal faction says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-03T11:36:42+0000
Al-Kadhimi and co are establishing a deep state in Iraq, Iran-loyal faction says

Shafaq News/ A leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq pilloried the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and his advisors, accusing him of establishing "Deep State" status in Iraq.

The leader in the movement, Hasan al-Saadi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "al-Kadhimi's government is trying to establish a deep state inside the Iraqi state in preparation for the upcoming legislative elections," hinting at cooperation between al-Kadhimi's team of advisors and some political parties.

"They are attempting to plunder the special grades. This plunged Iraq into many security, political, and economic crises."

Al-Saadi called for "obliging al-Kadhimi's government to dissolve and cancel the special grades and continue his duties as an acting PM in June to curb the deep state al-Kadhimi and his government establishing."

related

Withdrawing confidence from Al-Kadhimi is a possible option, MP says

Date: 2020-12-09 08:45:59
Withdrawing confidence from Al-Kadhimi is a possible option, MP says

Al-Kadhimi-Bin Salman meeting outcomes

Date: 2020-11-10 19:36:12
Al-Kadhimi-Bin Salman meeting outcomes

MP of the Iraqi Front highlights Al-Kadhimi's biggest challenge during Biden's term

Date: 2021-01-24 11:50:16
MP of the Iraqi Front highlights Al-Kadhimi's biggest challenge during Biden's term

Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi to protect the economy from the collapse

Date: 2020-10-22 16:31:05
Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi to protect the economy from the collapse

Al-Kadhimi attaches great importance to the file of Al-Anbar absentees, Al-Asadi says

Date: 2020-12-14 13:04:54
Al-Kadhimi attaches great importance to the file of Al-Anbar absentees, Al-Asadi says

Al-Kadhimi: some parties exploited religious and national slogans to serve their political agendas

Date: 2021-02-03 14:18:16
Al-Kadhimi: some parties exploited religious and national slogans to serve their political agendas

Iraq to develop its partnership with Egypt, Al-Kadhimi said

Date: 2020-10-31 17:31:00
Iraq to develop its partnership with Egypt, Al-Kadhimi said

Al-Kadhimi is the first Iraqi official to disclose his financial assets for 2021

Date: 2021-01-04 08:12:11
Al-Kadhimi is the first Iraqi official to disclose his financial assets for 2021