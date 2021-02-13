Report

Al-Halbousi warns of the economic regression impact on state development

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-13T09:18:31+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi, warned on Saturday of the economic regression and its impact on the state's constructive efforts.

️Al-Halbousi said in a speech on the "Martyr's Day" announced by "Iraqiun" coalition, "the impact of the economic deterioration is not limited to the citizen’s livelihood, it would also undermine -if it continues- all the efforts made over the past period to build the state.”

"The Parliament has worked, since the beginning of its term and during the demonstrations in which the people called for an uneasy approach, our steps were poised between what the citizen's aspirations and the mandatory constitutional and legal frameworks."

