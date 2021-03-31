Report

Al-Fatah on assigning Al-Falahi to Nineveh Operations Command: a dangerous mistake

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-31T11:49:14+0000
Shafaq News/ Al Fatah Alliance, led by Hadi Al-Amiri, denounced assigning the former Commander of Al-Anbar Operations, Mahmoud Al-Falahi, to the operations of Nineveh Command.

Uday Shaalan, MP of Al-Fatah Alliance, said ina statement Shafaq News Agency today, Wednesday, "Al-Falahi is involved in espionage for the American Forces. This is high treason for Iraq."

He added, "Assigning Al-Falahi to this position is a big and dangerous mistake committed by the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi."

He also pointed, "the political forces will have a movement in the parliament to reject this suspicious assignment," deeming al-Falahi appointment as a threat to "Iraq Security".

A security source revealed to Shafaq News Agency that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi relieved the Commander of al-Anbar Operations, let. Gen. Ismail al-Mahallawi, and appointed Let. Gen. Mahmoud al-Falahi, instead.

Al-Falahi, a former Commander of al-Anbar Operations, is accused of having ties with the CIA by some Iraqi Shiite factions.

