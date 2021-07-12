Report

A terrorist leader is arrested in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-12T18:33:33+0000
A terrorist leader is arrested in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced, on Monday, the arrest of an ISIS prominent leader in Nineveh Governorate.

 The Cell said in a statement, The Nineveh Police Command has arrested the dangerous terrorist nicknamed “Abu Youssef; Asad Al-Amnia (the Security lion) in the Yarmouk neighborhood of the city of Mosul .”

 It added, "The terrorist was responsible for transporting explosive devices in the city of Mosul, and he also took charge of the so-called oil committee of the Bait Al-Mal during the period of ISIS control of the city of Mosul."

