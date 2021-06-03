A senior official and several employees arrested in Maysan

Shafaq News/ A reliable source reported that a security force, accompanied by a team from the Integrity Commission, arrested a senior official in Maysan Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the force raided the Maysan Tax Directorate and arrested the director of the department and more than five employees.

The source added that the arrest was based on the confessions of tax commentators arrested yesterday, about the department director and the arrested employees receiving bribes in exchange for passing transactions.