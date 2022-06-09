Report

WB to fund infrastructure projects in Baghdad, representative says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-09T14:47:32+0000
Shafaq News/ The World Bank (WB) is set to fund vital infrastructure projects in the Iraqi capital, WB representative in Iraq Ramzi Noman said in a meeting with Baghdad's mayor, Ammar Mousa Kadhim, on Thursday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Kadhim discussed with his guest the projects the Baghdad municipality has prepared to bolster the capital city's water and sewage projects.

Noman, according to the statement, expressed the WB's readiness to fund development projects in Baghdad in accordance with treaties and agreements between both sides.

