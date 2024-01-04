Unidentified airstrike hits Al-Nujaba headquarters in eastern Baghdad

Shafaq News / A responsible security source stated on Thursday that an unidentified aerial bombardment by a drone targeted a headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) east of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, added that the logistical support headquarters of the PMF's 12th Brigade, known as Al-Nujaba, located near the Iraqi Police College in eastern Baghdad, was subjected to an aerial strike by an unidentified drone.