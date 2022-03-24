Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD exchange in the Iraqi markets

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-24T09:15:03+0000
USD exchange in the Iraqi markets

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped slightly in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 147,200 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's local markets stood at 147,750 and 146,750 IQD for every 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan, the buying and selling prices are 147400 and 147100, respectively.

related

USD/IQD exchange inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-03-08 08:02:48
USD/IQD exchange inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-01-09 07:50:02
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-30 14:54:36
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD rests at Saturday morning's rates

Date: 2021-10-30 14:37:25
USD rests at Saturday morning's rates

USD/IQD exchange closes at the morning rates on Saturday

Date: 2021-12-18 15:10:26
USD/IQD exchange closes at the morning rates on Saturday

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-02-14 15:44:56
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-03-10 07:48:59
USD/IQD exchange drop in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-01-10 08:07:16
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil