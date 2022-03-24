USD exchange in the Iraqi markets

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped slightly in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 147,200 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's local markets stood at 147,750 and 146,750 IQD for every 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan, the buying and selling prices are 147400 and 147100, respectively.