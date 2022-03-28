USD/IQD rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, and the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147100 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates in the markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 147500 and 146500 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD registered selling and buying rates of 147300 and 147100 IQD to 100, respectively.