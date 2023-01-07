USD/IQD rate softens in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD trade opened at a rate of 155,850 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 150 IQD below yesterday's opening rate.

The USD in Baghdad's parallel markets is traded at selling and a buying rate of 156,250 and 155,250 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates opened at 155,800 and 155,750 IQD to 100.