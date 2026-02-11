Dollar ticks up in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Wednesday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 150,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 150,250 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 150,100 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 150,750 dinars and bought it at 149,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 150,900 dinars and buying prices at 150,800 dinars.