USD/IQD rate remain the same in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) remained the same in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD trade opened at a rate of 156000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The USD in Baghdad's parallel markets is traded at selling and a buying rate of 156500 and 155500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates opened at 155600 and 155550 IQD to 100.