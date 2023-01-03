USD/IQD rate edged higher in Baghdad, lower in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in Baghdad's markets and dropped in Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD traded at a rate of 153,100 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 153,500 and 152,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates dropped to 152,650 and 152,600 IQD to 100.