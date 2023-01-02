USD/IQD rate drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) edged lower in Erbil and Baghdad's markets on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD traded at a rate of 152,900 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 153,250 and 152,250 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates dropped to 152,800 and 152,750 IQD to 100