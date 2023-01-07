USD/IQD rate closes slightly higher in Baghdad, lower in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and dropped in Erbil today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 156,000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 150 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 165,500 and 155,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 155,750 and 155,650 to 100.