USD/IQD rate closes slightly higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 150,550 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 300 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 151,500 and 149,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 150,350 and 150,250 IQD to 100, respectively.