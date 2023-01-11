USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 157500 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 158000 and 157000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 157000 and 156975 to 100