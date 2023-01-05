USD/IQD rate climb in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and stabilized in Erbil today,Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 156200 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 156750 and 155750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates is stable at 156000 and 155950 to 100.