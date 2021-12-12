USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in Baghdad and Erbil today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148, 200 IQD to 100, 100 IQD above yesterday.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148, 750and 147,750 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD buying and selling rates settled 148, 400 and 148,300 IQD for every 100 USD, respectively.