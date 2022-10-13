Report

USD/IQD exchange rates inch up in Baghdad

Date: 2022-10-13T08:21:36+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and stabilized in Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147875 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel market of the Iraqi capital stood at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148200 and 148100 IQD to 100 USD.

