USD/IQD exchange rates edge higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Monday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 155,250 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 155,200 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,750 dinars and bought it at 154,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 155,600 dinars and buying prices at 154,350 dinars.