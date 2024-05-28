USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges, the dollar price recorded 144,800 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in Baghdad’s exchange shops stood at 145,750 IQD, and the buying price at 143,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 144,700 IQD, and the buying price was 144,600 IQD per $100.