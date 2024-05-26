USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-05-26T07:38:21+00:00

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar slightly declined, on Sunday morning, in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 145,600 IQD per $100.

The selling prices at currency exchange shops stood at 146,750 IQD and the buying prices at 144,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling prices reached 145,600 IQD with a buying price of 145,500 IQD per $100.

