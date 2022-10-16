Report

USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-16T07:42:57+0000
USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the daily transactions in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147500 IQD to 100, 125 IQD below Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148000 and 147000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, where official exchange transactions are halted on Saturday the parallel market's selling and buying exchange deals of the USD against IQD settled at a rate of 147850 and 147750 to 100, respectively.

