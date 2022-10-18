Report

USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-18T07:54:06+0000
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the daily transactions in the markets of Baghdad. In contrast, Erbil's markets witnessed a decrease in currency exchange.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147600 IQD to 100, 100 IQD below Monday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148000 and 147000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the market's selling and buying exchange deals of the USD against IQD settled at a rate of 148000 and 147900 to 100, respectively.

