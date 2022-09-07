Report

USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-07T07:22:49+0000
USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad, but remained the same in Erbil on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147850 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148500 and 147250 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, USD selling and buying exchange deals against IQD settled at a rate of 148100 and 148000 to 100, respectively.

