USD/IQD exchange rate record a downward trend in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar declined, on Monday morning, in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harthiya central exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 145,400 IQD for every $100.

The selling prices at Baghdad’s exchange shops stood at 146,500 IQD, while buying prices were 144,500 IQD for every $100.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 145,250 IQD and the buying price was 145,150 IQD per $100.