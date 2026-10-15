Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Thursday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 166,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 166,550 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 166,500 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 167,000 dinars and bought it at 166,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 166,400 dinars and buying prices at 166,300 dinars.