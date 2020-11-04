US dollar prices drop on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar decreased in the markets of Baghdad and Kurdistan Region on Wednesday, for the second day in a row.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 124,850 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 124,800 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our reporter indicated that the buying and selling prices have stabilized in the local markets' exchange shops in Baghdad, where the selling price reached 125,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices amounted to 124,500 dinars, for every 100 US dollars.

As for Erbil, the dollar prices witnessed a slight decline as the selling price reached 125,200, while the purchase amounted to 125,000 for every 100 US dollars.