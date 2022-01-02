U.S. upscaled crude imports from Iraq in December, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 226 thousand barrels per day (bpd) last month, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday.

According to EIA's monthly report, December imports from Iraq amounted to 7.006 barrels, 40% above November's 4.192 (average 140 bp).

Iraq oil exports to the U.S. averaged 248 thousand bpd in the first week of December, then 29 thousand bpd in the second. In the third week, it jumped to 359 thousand bpd, before deflecting to 268 thousand bpd in the fourth.

Iraq ranked fourth among the United States' top crude oil suppliers behind Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia.