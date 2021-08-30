U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,817

Shafaq News/ Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar and bond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Powell's dovish stance pushed the dollar index to a two-week low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

Investors' focus now shifts to the U.S. nonfarm payroll data for August due on Friday, as Powell has suggested an improvement in the labour market is one major remaining prerequisite for tapering.

Silver rose 0.3% to $24.07 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.3% to $1,011.23. Palladium was 0.1% higher at $2,421.49.

Source: Reuters