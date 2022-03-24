Report

Turkish company to begin implementing Al-Anbar airport project

Date: 2022-03-24T12:29:40+0000
Shafaq News / Al-Anbar's local government announced that a Turkish company will begin implementing al-Anbar airport project.

The Governor's media office said in a statement that the Turkish company "Polikon" has been given full access to a plot of land allocated for building a new airport.

The statement said that in the next few days, the first phase of the project will be implemented, including building the watchtowers.

Last June, al-Anbar's local government revealed its intention to build an airport in the governorate, after meeting with representatives of "Selkom Turkish", which designed the airport, noting that it will be built on a 3,000-dunums plot of land west of Ramadi.

