Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 100 basis points
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-12-16T12:49:45+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkish Central Bank on Thursday opted to lower the 1-week repo rate by 100 basis points to 14%, in accordance with the market expectations.
The Turkish central bank blamed consumer price increases on "developments in exchange rates and supply side factors such as the rise in global food and agricultural commodity prices, supply constraints, and demand developments."
It said it would reassess "all aspects of the policy framework" over the first three month of 2022.