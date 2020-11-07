Report

The government's estimates of the required funds are "exaggerated", the Parliament says

Date: 2020-11-07T14:13:06+0000
Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee expressed on Saturday its reservation regarding the draft law on financing the fiscal deficit, highlighting the "exaggeration" of the funds requested by the government.

The Finance Committee of the Iraqi Parliament, in a document obtained by Shafaq News agency, said that it will conduct a review for the government's report, as it considered the latter's estimates of the required amounts Overstated. The committee called for reducing all expenses and sticking to a tight budget to prevent further debt, while considering a reform plan that puts the state on the right track.

