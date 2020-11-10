The Parliamentary Finance committee responds to reports on disbursing the salaries on Tuesday

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee clarified the truth about the news that was attributed to it by announcing the salary distribution today, Tuesday,

A member of the committee, Ikhas Al-Dulaimi, said in a statement that the Parliamentary Finance Committee held an expanded meeting with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Ministers of Finance and Planning and the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq to discuss the borrowing law and the economic challenges and the Financial Committee's proposals to address the current crisis. The meeting agreed upon reducing the amount of borrowing and submitting the Fiscal Deficit law for vote on it this week.

She explained that the Finance Committee demanded commencing the disbursement of the salaries with the available cash liquidity at the Ministry of Finance until the law is approved.

In response to news circulating the social media regarding the release of the salaries today, the member of the Finance Committee, MP Ahmad al-Saffar, said on Tuesday, "The government and the Ministry of Finance can start distributing employees' salaries by the available liquidity if possible until the borrowing law is approved."