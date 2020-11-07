The Ministry of Finance reduces the borrowing ratio to 31 trillion

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee announced on Saturday that the Ministry of Finance reduced the borrowing rate to 31 trillion Iraqi dinars, after it was 41 trillion.

Member of the committee, Ahmed Mazhar al-Jubouri, told Shafaq News agency, “the committee held several consultations with the Ministry of Finance to discuss the financing of the fiscal deficit (borrowing) law, pointing out, "the ministry reduced the borrowing rate to 31 trillion."

Al-Jubouri expected approving the law during next Thursday's session, noting that, "the government needs 6 to 7 trillion dinars to cover salaries."

For its part, the Parliamentary Finance Committee indicated that it is keen to pass the borrowing law in a manner that guarantees the disbursement of salaries of employees and retirees, the social protection network and other expenditures, and the financial and economic reforms undertaken by the government."

The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, warned earlier in the day of internal and external financial borrowing to fill the deficit in the general budget and stressed the need to pay the salaries that the federal government had failed to disburse on time during the past months.