The Iraqi government to launch the 30th small businesses initiative

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs intends to launch the 30th installment of small projects for income-generating youth projects during the next two months, highlighting its coordination with the competent authorities to regulate foreign workers' entry into the country.

"The ministry will launch the 30th installment from the sums recovered from loans granted to young people from past installments. The application will be online, similar to the previous installment," "Al-Sabah" Newspaper quoted today, Wednesday, the Director-General of the Department of Vocational Training at the ministry, Raed Jabbar Bahedh.