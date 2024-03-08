Surge in Iraqi tourist visits to Syria following entry facilitation decision

Shafaq News / The Syrian Ministry of Tourism revealed that 44,000 Iraqis visited the country in January 2024, following a decision to facilitate entry into the country.

Syrian Tourism Minister Mohammed Rami Martini stated in an interview with the Syrian newspaper "Al-Watan" that the number of Iraqi visitors increased to 44,000 in the first month of the current year, tripling from the previous year when the number of Iraqi tourists in January 2023 11,000.

Martini attributed the increase in Iraqi visitors to the country to the decision to facilitate their entry into Syrian territory.

The newspaper noted that the Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy in Damascus, Yassin Sharif Al-Hajimi, had announced a reduction in the entry visa fees for Iraqis coming to Syria for tourism, religious, or medical purposes from $80 to $50, with a one-month stay and under the same instructions, which can be obtained from Damascus Airport or land borders.

Martini explained that "the Syrian government attaches importance to the Iraqi tourism sector, and therefore, all facilities are provided to Iraqi visitors," expressing his hope that "this decision will encourage Iraqi families to come for vacation in Syria, not just businessmen or religious and cultural tourists."

Regarding Syria's participation in the Baghdad International Fair, the Syrian Tourism Minister revealed that "the area of the Syrian pavilion in this fair is approximately 140 square meters, making it one of the largest participating pavilions," indicating that through this participation, "all types of tourism in Syria are targeted."