Shipping crisis halts rice exports to Iraq
2026-03-28T21:17:42+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Surging freight rates and a shortage of containers have disrupted global rice trade, with shipments to Iraq from Asia now halted, according to S&P Global’s Platts.
A Bangkok-based trader reported that exports to Iraq have stopped as instability in the Gulf and rising maritime costs make the route commercially unviable. Fuel-linked surcharges and tightening container availability are forcing exporters to reconsider contracts, reshaping flows across key Asian supply routes.