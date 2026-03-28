Drone explodes near Baiji Refinery in Iraq’s Saladin

Shafaq News- Saladin

A drone targeted the vicinity of the Baiji oil refinery in Saladin province, without causing casualties.

A security source told Shafaq News that the drone came down in the area surrounding the refinery– one of Iraq's largest oil installations.

Security forces moved rapidly to cordon off the site and impose heightened security measures around the refinery perimeter.

The Baiji refinery, located in Saladin province approximately 200 kilometres north of Baghdad, was Iraq's largest refining facility before sustaining extensive damage during fighting with ISIS between 2014 and 2015. Rehabilitation efforts have been ongoing since Iraqi forces recaptured the complex.