Saladin warns of a Crisis in the winter

Shafaq News / An official in Saladin warned of the "failure" of the winter agricultural plans and a sustenance disaster that will affect 80% of the governorate's population due to the delay in releasing the marketing dues to the farmers by the Ministry of Trade.

The head of agricultural societies in the governorate, Karim Kurdi Al-Dulaimi, told Shafaq News agency, "45-50% of farmers received the marketing dues for the wheat crop", indicating, "the farmers' dues for the past marketing season amounted to 407 billion dinars. Only 120 billion of which were disbursed from it".

Al-Dulaimi indicated, "more than 750 thousand tons of grains were produced last year. The crops were delivered to seven marketing centers in the governorate, according to the procedures of the Ministry of Agriculture and Trade. However, the farmers suffer disasters and large debts owed to agricultural companies of seeds, fertilizers and agricultural supplies", adding that, "80% of the governorate's farmers are from lower classes with limited financial resources".

Al-Dulaimi warned of "the failure of the upcoming winter plans for the next season if the dues are delayed until the fifteenth of next month", calling on the government and the concerned authorities to "save the farmers' agricultural plans in Saladin as quickly as possible".

The head of the agricultural societies added, "about 745 thousand tons were marketed this season. This amount can sufficiently supply the governorate for three years of flour for the ration card", expressing his concern, "with the frequent delay in the disbursement of farmers' dues that the years 2015 and 2016 witnessed due to the financial crises and liberation wars against ISIS".

The financial crisis and the collapse of oil prices due to COVID-19 pandemic had serious economic repercussions that struck all sectors in Iraq. Besides, the government and parliament failed to approve the 2020 budget and control other non-oil financial revenues due to the power of parties and the fugitive weapons.



